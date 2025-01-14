Saturday's Senators-Penguins Game Rescheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to a repair required underneath the concrete ice floor at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., this Saturday's game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Belleville Senators (AHL Game #578) has been rescheduled.

The game will be played on Tuesday, Mar. 4, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

