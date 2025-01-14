Bears' Dubé, Americans' Novikov Suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Hershey Bears forward Pierrick Dubé has been suspended for five (5) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Charlotte on Jan. 11.

Dubé was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Hershey's games Friday (Jan. 17) vs. Belleville; Sunday (Jan. 19) vs. Rochester; Jan. 22 at Laval; and Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 at Belleville.

Rochester Americans defenseman Nikita Novikov has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Syracuse on Jan. 11.

Novikov will miss Rochester's game Friday (Jan. 17) vs. Lehigh Valley.

