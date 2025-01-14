Kings Loan Helenius to Ontario

January 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings loaned forward Samuel Helenius to the Ontario Reign Tuesday, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

Helenius, 22, earned his first-career recall to Los Angeles on Nov. 9 and has since remained with the Kings, suiting up for 21 games and posting two assists.

Prior to his NHL debut, Helenius scored three points for the Reign in eight games this season with two goals and an assist.

A former second round selection by the Kings in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Jarvenpaa, Finland native has appeared in 150 career AHL games with Ontario since first joining the team in 2022 earning 37 points on 13 goals and 24 assists.

Helenius will join the Reign in Abbotsford as the team prepares for a Tuesday night contest against the Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.