Bisons RailRiders Game Suspended Wednesday Night

May 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Wednesday night's game between the Bisons and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders was suspended before the teams could take the field in the top half of the fourth inning.

With Buffalo ahead 2-0, thanks to a Nash Knight solo home run and a run-scoring wild pitch, the heavy rains came down just as Jacob Waguespack was completing his third shutout inning. The two teams will restart the game at 5:05 p.m. on Thursday and complete all nine innings of the game. The teams will then play a second, seven-inning contest.

With the Bisons only tailing the RailRiders by a game in the Northeast Division standings, first place is up for grabs on Thursday night from PNC Field in Moosic, PA.

