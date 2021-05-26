May 26 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul

May 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (9-8) vs ST. PAUL SAINTS (8-11)

Wednesday - 12:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kohl Stewart (1-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Charlie Barnes (1-0, 3.96)

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa will look to bounce back after suffering their biggest defeat of the season in the first game of the series, 17-6. Kohl Stewart takes the ball for the I-Cubs and will face off against Saints starter Charlie Barnes.

TOUCHED UP: Iowa's pitching staff got hit around the park last night, allowing 17 runs on 14 hits. They surrendered seven walks and four home runs. Starter Cory Abbott gave up 10 runs, five earned, on seven hits and five walks. He struck out seven batters, but allowed two long balls. Each pitcher for Iowa allowed two or more earned runs. Abbott (5), Mekkes (2), Miller, T (3) and Morgan (2) combined for the most runs allowed this season by the I-Cubs staff.

SOMETHING ABOUT ST. PAUL: St. Paul moved to 8-11 overall last night, with half of their wins coming against the I-Cubs. The Saints have played in 19 total games this season with seven of those games coming against Iowa, yet a lot of their offensive production comes when they play Iowa. St. Paul has scored 33 of their 81 runs on the season against Iowa, good for 41%. They have also hit 12 home runs against Iowa pitching, 52% of their 23 deep balls on the year. St. Paul has hit at least one home run in every game between the two teams this year, including three on May 12, two on May 14 and four last night, May 25. Ryan Jeffers has hit three of his four home runs and Brent Rooker has hit three of his five home runs this season against Iowa.

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Six of the I-Cubs' nine hits last night were extra-base hits, with one triple and five two-baggers. It was the most doubles they have hit in a game all season. Their previous season high was four doubles in one game, on May 11, also against St. Paul.

CHANGE THE NARRATIVE: Kohl Stewart is set to make his fourth start of the season today against St. Paul. Iowa needs a good outing from their starting pitcher, as their last three starters have combined for 8.2 innings, allowing 20 runs (15 earned) on 21 hits, nine walks and four home runs. Stewart is 1-1 on the year with a 3.38 record. His one loss was when he faced St. Paul on May 14, surrendering four runs on five hits over five innings. He gave up two home runs, walked two batters and struck out three against the Saints.

GAME OF FIRSTS: Vance Vizcaino and Josue Huma both registered their first Triple-A hits of their career in the ninth inning last night. Vizcaino singled to lead off the ninth inning for his first hit and later in the same inning drew a bases-loaded walk for the first RBI of his Triple-A career. Huma also singled in the same inning, recording his first hit and RBI in the same at-bat.

SCORING IN BUNCHES: St. Paul put up a crooked number in five of the nine innings they came to the plate last night. They scored one run in the first, but then scored five in the second, four in the fourth, two in the sixth, three in the seventh and two in the ninth. Coming into last night, the series was tied at three games a piece and Iowa had outscored the Saints by seven runs, 23-16. However, after their 17-run performance last night, St. Paul took the series lead and has now outscored Iowa 33-29 in the seven games the two teams have played.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: The I-Cubs and Saints meet for game two of a six-game set at Principal Park. St. Paul took the first game in dominant fashion by a score of 17-6 Tuesday night. The Saints now lead the season series 4-3, after splitting the first six games at CHS Field.

FIRST EARNED: Adam Morgan allowed two earned runs last night on a two-run shot off the bat of top-prospect Brent Rooker. They were Morgan's first earned runs allowed on the season, after seven scoreless innings to start the year.

SHORT HOPS: The I-Cubs have two players set to make their first career Triple-A start today: Josue Huma and Vance Vizcaino ...Stewart will make his second start of the year against the Saints, who are the Minnesota Twins' affiliate, the Twins are the organization that drafted the pitcher fourth overall in 2013.

