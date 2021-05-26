Pigs' pitching gives up one hit in win over WooSox

May 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-7) flirted with history on Wednesday evening against the Worcester Red Sox (11-9) in their 6-0 win. Michael Chavis singled with one out in the top of the ninth inning against Jeff Singer to break up a no-hitter for the IronPigs.

IronPigs starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (1-1) was strong through 5 1/3 innings as he struck out eight batters while only issuing one walk. He left the game with a 6-0 lead in his back pocket. The Pigs scored all six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning against Kyle Hart (1-1) and Matt Hall.

The scoring started when Austin Listi scored on a bases loaded walk from Travis Jankowski. Ruben Tejada followed with an RBI single to score Edgar Cabral. Sal Gozzo scored on a bases loaded walk and Ryan Cordell hit a sacrifice fly. C.J. Chatham hit an RBI triple to score Tejada for the final run of the inning.

Bryan Mitchell pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Sanchez. J.D. Hammer followed with a scoreless top of the eighth inning. Despite giving up the hit, Singer was able to finish out the game without any runs allowed.

The IronPigs and Worcester Red Sox play at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.