Barnes Hands Iowa Fourth Straight Loss

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs' (9-9) comeback effort fell short, losing 4-3 to the St. Paul Saints (9-11) for their fourth straight loss, Wednesday at Principal Park.

Kohl Stewart recorded his second straight quality start for the I-Cubs, going six innings allowing three runs on five hits. Stewart surrendered one free pass while striking out six, suffering his second loss of the season, both to St. Paul.

Trayce Thompson got Iowa on the board in the bottom of the third, just missing a home run off the left field wall to score Sergio Alcántara. Charlie Barnes tossed seven innings for the Saints, the longest outing for any pitcher in an I-Cubs game this season. Barnes allowed just one run on five hits.

St. Paul struck back in the fourth inning, plating two runs on a Jimmy Kerrigan sacrifice fly and a Drew Maggi single. Tomás Telis was responsible for the next two Saints' runs with an RBI single in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Trailing 4-1, the I-Cubs threatened St. Paul's lead in the eighth inning when Abiatal Avelino hit an RBI double and Vance Vizcaino registered a two-out RBI single. On Vizcaino's single, Thompson got caught between third and home and was eventually tagged out, ending the threat.

Derek Law came back out for the Saints in the ninth and retired the side in order, handing Iowa their season-long fourth consecutive loss by a score of 4-3.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- With the loss, Iowa falls to 9-9 and has a winning percentage of .500 for the first time since May 7 when they were just 2-2.

- Kohl Stewart recorded his second straight quality start in today's game. He was responsible for the most recent quality start by Iowa pitching, when he tossed six innings of one-run ball.

- Sergio Alcántara, Abiatal Avelino, Trayce Thompson and Vance Vizcaino each registered two hits for Iowa. Together, they were responsible for eight of Iowa's nine total hits and all three runs scored by the I-Cubs.

Iowa will look for their first win of the series in game three tomorrow night with first pitch between the two teams set for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

