Redbirds Partner with Nobody Trashes Tennessee

May 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee- The Memphis Redbirds are proud to continue their ongoing partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation's (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee public education campaign throughout the 2021 season. The organization will team up with the Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on signage throughout AutoZone Park, along with future philanthropic efforts.

Nobody Trashes Tennessee is the exclusive naming rights partner for the ever-popular bluff seating areas down the left and right field lines at AutoZone Park. Also, Nobody Trashes Tennessee is now the presenting sponsor for the Redbirds fourth batter (also known as the "clean-up" batter) in their lineup during each home game.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Nobody Trashes Tennessee," said Craig Unger, the President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "One of our greatest responsibilities with the Memphis Redbirds is to honor and maintain our community. This partnership allows us to take pride in our great state of Tennessee and help keep it clean for generations to come."

As part of the partnership, the Redbirds front office staff will volunteer at a team "clean-up" event in the local area in the near future.

"The partnership with the Redbirds is an important one in getting our message to the people of Tennessee," said Shawn Bible, Beautification Office Manager, Tennessee Department of Transportation. "Nobody Trashes Tennessee aims to educate citizens on the impact of what may be perceived as a minor issue for the state. In reality, the state spends more than $19 million each year to clean up the more than 100 million pieces of litter on our roadways."

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.