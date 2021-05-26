RailRiders in 2-0 Hole of Suspended Game

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons game was suspended after the bottom of the third inning on Wednesday night at PNC Field. The Bisons led the game 2-0 at the time of the suspension.

Wednesday's game will be resumed on Thursday night with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. with Logan Warmoth batting for Buffalo in the top of the fourth and the game will be played to a full nine-inning completion.

After a thirty-minute intermission, the regularly scheduled contest against Buffalo will begin. The second game will be a seven-inning contest.

Buffalo took its 2-0 lead in the top of the third, rallying for two runs against RailRiders pitcher Nick Green. A home run from Nash Knight and a wild pitch plating Richard Urena accounted for the tallies.

Thursday will still be a Thirsty Thursday at PNC Field, with specials running from 5:30 through 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

13-6

