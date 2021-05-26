Adam Basinger Promoted to Director of Field Operations

INDIANAPOLIS - After spending six years with the Indianapolis Indians' award-winning field operations crew as an assistant and eventual field operations manager, the organization today announced that Adam Basinger has been promoted to director of field operations. Basinger assumes the role of Joey Stevenson, who joined the team's field operations crew in 2007 and recently pursued another opportunity outside of baseball after 14 years with the club.

Basinger first joined the Indians' field operations team in 2015 and brings a vast amount of grounds experience into his new role. Prior to moving to the Circle City, Basinger spent three seasons on the grounds crew with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers, first as a grounds intern during the 2012 campaign before ascending to assistant groundskeeper during Omaha's Triple-A National Championship seasons in 2013 and '14. Basinger is a 2011 graduate of Grace College and Seminary (Winona Lake, Ind.), where he earned his sport management degree while playing one year of soccer.

