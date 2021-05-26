Game Notes: May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Wednesday, May 26th 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (8-11) at Gwinnett Stripers (9-10) Game 2 of 6

Coolray Field / Lawrenceville, GA Game #20 of 120 / Road Game #8 of 60

LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr. (2-0, 1.38 ERA) vs RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 1.04 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds dropped a pitcher's duel in the series opener against Gwinnett. Only one run was scored through the first eight innings of the game on an Orlando Arcia home run for the Stripers. Angel Rondón started for the 'Birds and was outstanding over five innings, allowing just the one run on two hits. For the sixth time in a week, Memphis rallied back late in the game to tie the score. With one out in the top of the ninth inning, José Rondón singled and Ali Sánchez walked. Then Conner Capel came through with a game-tying single to even the score at 1-1. Gwinnett took the win in the bottom of the ninth inning on a walk-off single from Sean Kazmar Jr.

Today's Starter: Bernardo Flores, Jr. will make his fourth appearance and second start of the season for the Redbirds tonight. Flores, Jr. has been outstanding in 2021, coming into this game sporting a 1.38 ERA in 13 innings of work. Flores, Jr. last pitched on May 20 against Louisville in an extended relief role. He tossed 4.1-scoreless frames that day and helped the Redbirds earn a win. The 25-year-old struck out a season-high eight batters in 5.1 innings on May 14 against Nashville, giving him the highest single-game strikeout total for a Memphis pitcher this season. Flores, Jr. is in his first year in the Cardinals' organization after being claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on April 1.

Louisville Starter: Jasseel De La Cruz makes the start for Gwinnett this evening. It will be his fifth appearance and third start of the 2021 season. De La Cruz last pitched on May 19 in Nashville and struck out five in four scoreless innings. His previous start was against Louisville on May 14 when he pitched three scoreless frames. The 23-year-old has not allowed a run since May 5 in an appearance against Charlotte. De La Cruz is in his seventh year in the Braves' organization after signing as an international free agent in 2015 out of Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic. He is currently the No. 9 prospect in the Atlanta farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Comeback Kids: The Memphis Redbirds have developed a flair for the dramatic over the last seven games. Last Tuesday against Louisville, the 'Birds put together a game-tying comeback in the ninth inning before falling in extra innings. Between Wednesday and Saturday, the 'Birds put together a four-game win streak, all of the comeback variety. Memphis also had walk-off wins on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Each of the four wins were by one run. The 'Birds put together another game-tying comeback in the ninth inning last night before ultimately falling on a walk-off single in the bottom of that inning.

Nootbaar the Star: Lars Nootbaar has been on fire over his last 12 games. During that stretch, Nootbaar is 16-44 (.364) with four HR, 13 RBI and 13 runs. Nootbaar hit all four of his home runs in the series against Louisville including two in the game on Sunday.

Repping the Stars and Stripes: Matthew Liberatore was named to USA Baseball's Olympic Training Camp roster on Sunday. Team USA will cut its roster from 28 to 26 players on May 30. Those 26 players will compete for the Americas Qualifier from May 31-June 5 in Florida. The winner of the event will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics while the second-and third-place finishers will get another chance at the Final Qualifier in Mexico.

Miller Time: Andrew Miller began his major league rehab assignment by tossing a 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout last night. Miller is recovering from a toe blister on his right foot. The 36-year-old is a two-time all-star, the 2015 Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year and the 2016 ALCS MVP.

A New Opponent: This series is the first all-time between the Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers. Gwinnett had been a member of the International League since 2009 before joining the newly formed Triple-A East Southeast Division in 2021. Memphis had been a member of the Pacific Coast League since 1998.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.