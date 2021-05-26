Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-7) at Omaha Storm Chasers (11-7)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:35 PM ET

GAME #19 / Road #13: Indianapolis Indians (11-7) at Omaha Storm Chasers (11-7)

PROBABLES: RHP Miguel Yajure (1-1, 1.50) vs. RHP Scott Blewett (0-1, 6.08)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: All three of the Omaha hits drove in a run last night as the Indians were bested in the series opener, 3-1. With a leadoff walk in the fourth inning, Kyle Isbel stole two consecutive bases and came around to score on a one-out single. The Indians plated their lone run in the fifth inning off a sacrifice fly by T.J. Rivera, but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left seven total runners on base. The Storm Chasers hit home runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to win the game. The Indians outhit Omaha, 7-3.

KEEPING IT KUHL: Chad Kuhl made his second rehab start with Indianapolis and went 3.1 innings with one hit, one run, two walks and four strikeouts. He has allowed just one hit in each of his two outings, tossing a combined 6.1 innings with two hits, one run, three walks and nine strikeouts. Kuhl was named Pittsburgh's Opening Day starter at Chicago (NL) and allowed just one hit through 3.0 innings to begin the season. In his four starts with Pittsburgh before being placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort on April 22, Kuhl went 0-1 with a 6.32 ERA (11er/15.2ip).

PITCHING PERFORMS: The Indians pitching staff held Omaha to three hits last night, the third time this season that it has allowed three-or-less hits in a game. Austin Davis and Tyler Bashlor combined for the final two innings of the game and didn't allow an Omaha baserunner. As a whole, the Indians currently rank second in the Triple-A East with a 2.94 ERA (52er/159.1ip) and rank fourth out of 20 teams with the fewest home runs allowed (17).

KRAMER CONNECTING: Infielder Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double last night in the loss to Omaha. It was his third multi-hit contest in the past four games, and he has hit safely in six of his last eight. Dating back to May 16, Kramer is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with two doubles, a home run, six RBI and six walks to four strikeouts.

BASHLOR BATTLING: Reliever Tyler Bashlor hasn't surrendered an earned run yet this season in seven appearances with Indianapolis. His only run given up came on May 7 at Iowa, when the automatic runner on second base came around to score as an unearned run. In 7.0 innings pitched so far this season, he has given up just one hit with five walks and eight strikeouts. This is his longest streak without an earned run to begin a season since April 7-23, 2018 with Double-A Binghamton when he went 7.2 scoreless innings.

OPENING LOSS VS. OMAHA: Last night marked Omaha's first season-series opening win since April 13, 1995 when it swept Indianapolis in a doubleheader at Rosenblatt Stadium after the originally scheduled series opener was postponed. Indianapolis currently still leads Omaha in those games, 6-5, dating back to 1988 when the two teams faced each other as members of the American Association. Omaha has only gone up 2-0 on Indianapolis to begin a season twice in that time frame, in 1995 and '90.

TONIGHT: The battle for the Triple-A East Midwest division lead continues tonight in the second of a six-game series between the Indians and Storm Chasers. The Indians entered last night with a 1.0-game lead in the division before Omaha's 3-1 win moved it into a share of the top spot. RHP Miguel Yajure will make his third start with the Indians tonight vs. RHP Scott Blewett.

MIGUEL IN MAY: Miguel Yajure makes his third start with Indianapolis and fifth between Indy and Pittsburgh tonight at Omaha. He has made two starts with Indianapolis and one with Pittsburgh in the month of May, going 1-1 with a 1.06 ERA (2er/17.0ip), eight hits allowed, three walks and 15 strikeouts between the two teams. In his last appearance with Indianapolis on May 20 at St. Paul, he tossed his second Triple-A quality start with just one run allowed on three hits in 6.0 innings.

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION RIVALRY, RENEWED: The Indians and then-Omaha Royals played each other as part of the American Association from 1969-97. According to Omaha's records in that time frame, Indianapolis leads the all-time series, 280-266 (.513). Since 1988 (Indianapolis' records), the Indians are leading Omaha 87-70 (.554) overall, but the Storm Chasers hold the advantage in Nebraska, 32-47 (.405). The two teams met in the American Association Championship series four times, with the Indians taking the 1982, '88 and '89 series. Per Omaha's records, the Indians lead, 11-9, in the postseason.

CLEAN SWEEP: The Indians last visited Omaha from Aug. 1-4, 1997 when the team played at Rosenblatt Stadium - the largest MiLB stadium at the time with a capacity of 22,000. During that four-game series, the Indians swept the then-Royals by scoring eight-plus runs in each of the four games. The sweep gave Indianapolis a nine-game winning streak against Omaha to close out the 1997 head-to-head series, which the Indians won, 15-3.

