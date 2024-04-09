Bisons Offense Does Enough in 6-5 Win against Rochester

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons offense once again used extra-base hits to help take down the Rochester Red Wings 6-5 on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

Will Robertson helped lead the way with two of the team's three extra-base hits that included his second home run in downtown Buffalo.

Rochester was able to strike in the top of the first inning for a quick 1-0 lead. James Wood collected a one-out double down the left field line and was driven in two batters later. Travis Blankenhorn picked up his sixth RBI of the season to give the Red Wings a one-run lead.

It would be short lived, however, in the bottom of the first. Spencer Horwitz led off the inning with a walk against Thaddeus Ward. It allowed Addison Barger to collect an RBI on a groundout with the bases loaded that tied the score 1-1. Barger was able to stay out of a double play with his speed on the bases.

The Bisons would take the lead for the first time in the game thanks to a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Robertson and Payton Henry each scored to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead over the Red Wings. Robertson clubbed an opposite field double and scored one batter later on Henry's base hit to right field. Nathan Lukes added an RBI with a base hit, the second time he reached base in the game.

Paxton Schultz opened for the Bisons and worked the first 2.1 innings. The young right hander allowed four hits but just one run with a pair of strikeouts. Rochester was able to scratch across one run in the top of the fourth against Mike Mayers to trim their deficit to 3-2. The visitors would tie the game, 3-3, with an RBI base hit by Juan Yepez that scored Wood.

Robertson helped the offense again in the bottom of the sixth when he clubbed his third home run of the season. The homer came with two outs and no one on base against Amos Willingham. It was also Robertson's second extra base hit of the game, giving the Bisons a 4-3 lead through six.

The Bisons added to the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Each of the first two batters reached against Willingham. However, he would record two straight outs that included an RBI groundout by Rafael Lantigua scoring Leo Jimenez. Barger added his second RBI of the game when Horwitz scored on the designated hitter's single to center field. The Bisons extended the lead to 6-3 thanks to the late-game offense.

Rochester was able to answer with a pair of runs of their own in the top of the eighth, trimming the Bisons' lead to 6-5. Darren Baker drove in both runs with a two-run base hit to left field.

Troy Watson was credited with his first win of the season and Connor Cooke recorded the final three outs for his second save of the year. Buffalo and the Red Wings will meet on Wednesday for game two of their series with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

