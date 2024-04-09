Jacksonville Downs Charlotte 4-1 Behind Near No-Hitter

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following an impressive series in Durham, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitched their way to a 4-1 victory against the Charlotte Knights Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp (6-4) cruised through eight no-hit innings against the Knights (2-8). Following a strikeout to begin the ninth, Rafael Ortega (2) cranked a home run to end the no-hit bid. Anthony Maldonado was able to finish off Charlotte after the home run to give Jacksonville its fifth win in their last seven games.

Jacksonville got off to a fast start in the first. On the first pitch of the game, Otto Lopez (1) launched a solo home run to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead. The home run occurred in Lopez's first at-bat in Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp bats struck again in the second inning. With two outs, Jose Devers laced a single. J.D. Davis reached on a dropped third strike and Lopez drew a walk. With the bases juiced, Troy Johnston lined a double into the gap, making it a 3-0 ballgame.

Charlotte pitching ran into trouble in the seventh. With one out, Jonah Bride was hit by a pitch. Tristan Gray followed with a single and Dane Myers was also hit by a pitch to load the bases. Victor Mesa Jr. brought home Bride on a ground ball, which extended the Jacksonville lead to four.

Patrick Monteverde went five no-hit innings and recorded his second win of the season. He struck out six while walking three. Mychal Givens and Calvin Faucher tossed three combined innings of hitless ball. Jumbo Shrimp pitching in total struck out nine Charlotte Knights.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. The Knights will hand the ball to RHP Jonathan Cannon (0-0, 5.79) while the Jumbo Shrimp will counter with RHP Edward Cabrera (0-0, 1.29). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

