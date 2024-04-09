Omaha Scores 10 Behind Bowlan Quality Start for Third Straight Win

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers returned home Tuesday afternoon and won their third straight game, a 10-3 over the Gwinnett Stripers to open a six-game series at Werner Park.

Omaha jumped out of the gates early and sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second inning and scored six runs on seven hits to knock Gwinnett starter Huascar Ynoa out of the game. After Tyler Gentry doubled and CJ Alexander singled, Cam Devanney singled Gentry home to put the Chasers on the board. With one out, John Rave singled Alexander home, then MLB rehabber Michael Massey doubled in Devanney and Rave to plate two more runs. Three pitches after Massey doubled, catcher Logan Porter blasted a two-run homer to center field to cap the scoring in the six-run frame and put Omaha up 6-0.

The Storm Chasers added more in the bottom of the third, as Alexander and Devin Mann singled, then Drew Waters tripled the two in and Massey singled in Waters for what was at the time a 9-1 lead.

Alexander added Omaha's final run of the day in the bottom of the fourth inning, as he connected on his team-leading third home run of the season, a solo shot for a 10-1 Chasers advantage.

Aided with strong run support, Omaha starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan compiled his best outing in a Storm Chasers uniform with the club's first quality start of the season. The right-hander limited the Stripers to two runs over 6.0 innings of work, as Sandy León lifted a pair of solo home runs over the fence. Bowlan did not walk a batter and set a season-high with 10 strikeouts, just the third double-digit strikeout game of his professional career and his first Minor League start without walking a batter since May 2023 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Behind Bowlan, Anthony Veneziano threw 2.0 innings and held Gwinnett to one run in his first relief outing of the year, a solo home run in the seventh inning. John McMillon worked around a walk in the ninth to strike out the final two batters and finish off the Stripers and secure Omaha's third straight win.

All nine Storm Chasers in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit, while eight of nine scored a run and six of nine drove in a run. Alexander led the way with his third straight multi-hit game and second three-hit game of the season, while Waters, Massey and Porter each collected two hits and drove in multiple rums. Massey and Porter both tripled, the first two-triple game for the Chasers offensively since July 6 @ Gwinnett.

Omaha continues this week's series with the Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate Wednesday, with a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Werner Park and former Braves draft pick Andrew Hoffmann starting for the Chasers.

