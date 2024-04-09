Prieto Homers in Rain-Shortened Loss to Sounds
April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a rain-shortened 15-2 loss against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
The Nashville scoring came in bunches as the Sounds scored four runs in the third, four more in the fourth and seven in the sixth to secure the lead. Memphis got on the board with a right-fielder Moises Gomez RBI double in the fourth and a Cesar Prieto solo home run in the sixth inning. The game was called with two outs and a runner at first in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Victor Santos (0-2) allowed eight runs on six hits in 3.2 innings pitched. The right-hander, who started the game with two perfect innings, walked three and struck out three. Connor Thomas tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless, hitless relief. The left-handed pitcher walked two and struck out one.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, April 10 to continue a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
