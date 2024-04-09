IronPigs Can't Keep Pace in Offensive Slugfest with Bulls

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - In a game that had offensive from beginning to end, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-4) could not contain the Durham Bulls (3-7) in a 28-10 loss on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Durham opened the scoring by plating four runs in the first inning, all coming with two outs thanks to an error bringing home two and a Logan Driscoll two-run double.

The IronPigs answered right back in the bottom of the first as Jordan Luplow cleared the bases with a double and Nick Podkul then singled in Luplow to tie the game at 4-4.

Durham reclaimed the lead immediately in the second with a Dominic Smith RBI single and then made it a 6-4 game in the third with a Ronny Simon RBI infield single.

Kody Clemens socked a solo homer, his second of the year, in the fourth to trim it to a 6-5 deficit.

Alex Jackson hit his first of three homers on the night in the fourth for Durham, a two-run homer, to stretch the Bulls' lead back out to 8-5.

Again, Lehigh Valley refused to roll over. This time it was a Matt Kroon two-run double to bring the 'Pigs back to within a run.

From the fifth inning onward however, Durham outscored the 'Pigs 20-3 to capture the win 28-10. Durham score three in the fifth, five in the sixth, one in the eighth, and 11 in the ninth.

The remaining runs in the game for the 'Pigs came in the sixth on a Kroon RBI single and in the ninth on a Simon Muzziotti two-run double.

Ultimately, Durham ended up setting the following franchise marks for an opponent against Lehigh Valley:

Runs (28)

Hits (26)

Hits in an inning (10)

Most consecutive hits (8)

Doubles, tied (8)

Homers (7)

Margin of defeat for LHV, tied (18)

Other records tied or set in the game included:

Combined runs, tied (38)

Combined runs in an inning, tied (13)

Combined hits in an inning (13)

The IronPigs and Bulls will continue their series on Wednesday, April 10. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. with David Buchanan (0-1, 11.25) slated to go for Lehigh Valley while Durham counters with Mason Montgomery (0-2, 18.00)

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.