Plymell Promoted to Charlotte

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







RHP Chase Plymell was promoted to Charlotte today from High-A Winston-Salem. Plymell tossed three scoreless innings on April 5 with the Knights against the Norfolk Tides. He was assigned back to High-A Winston-Salem on April 6.

RHP José Ramírez was assigned to High-A Winston-Salem today. Ramirez, 23, started for the Knights against the Norfolk Tides on April 6. He allowed four runs on three hits over 2.1 innings pitched and was saddled with the loss. Last season with High-A Salem (Boston Red Sox organization), Ramirez posted a 3-10 record with a 3.80 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) over 90.0 innings pitched. The White Sox selected him in the Rule-5 Draft on December 6, 2023.

RHP Manuel Veloz was assigned back to Single-A Kannapolis today. Veloz, 22, allowed three runs on six hits over 2.0 innings pitched on April 6 with the Knights. Last season, he went 10-2 with a 3.82 ERA in 21 games (one start) last season for Single-A Kannapolis over 66.0 innings pitched. He also appeared in one game last season with High-A Winston-Salem and allowed one run on two hits over 4.0 innings pitched.

