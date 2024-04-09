Iowa Slugs Their Way Past St. Paul

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (6-4) hit four home runs, including two from Luis Vázquez, to lead them to a 9-7 win over the St. Paul Saints (5-4) today at CHS Field.

Iowa jumped out front to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a run-scoring double from Patrick Wisdom and an RBI groundout from BJ Murray Jr.

The I-Cubs continued to pile on with a four-run second frame. Vázquez led off the inning with a solo homer, giving Iowa a 3-0 advantage. Wisdom and Matt Mervis then hit back-to-back home runs, with Wisdom's being a two-run shot, putting the I-Cubs ahead, 6-0.

The Saints fought back in the fourth as Michael Helman, Jair Camargo and Yunior Severino all homered to cut Iowa's lead to 6-4.

In the fifth, Murray Jr. drove in a run with a single and Vázquez launched his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to put Iowa up 9-4.

St. Paul cut the Iowa lead to 9-5 in the sixth inning on a groundout from Diego A. Castillo and added two more runs in the ninth as Camargo singled home a pair.

Keegan Thompson worked 1.1 scoreless innings to pick up his first win of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Luis Vázquez tallied the first multi-homer game of the season by an I-Cub and first since last Sept. 20, 2023 (Levi Jordan).

- Iowa hit four home runs, their most of the 2024 season.

Iowa will play at St. Paul on Wednesday for the second of their six-game series with first pitch from CHS Field slated for 6:37 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

