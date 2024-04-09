Teammates Again: Saints and Fraser Partner for a Fun Sensory Friendly Game on April 14

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints are known for cranking up the fun and entertainment to a 10 during each game. Whether it's the promotions between innings, the ushertainers interacting with the fans, or the master of ceremonies and music throughout the ballpark the atmosphere is always electric. For one day during the season, however, the Saints are going to dial it back as they team up with Fraser for a Sensory Friendly Game.

On Sunday, April 14 the fun and entertainment will continue taking place, but in a more mellow format. For the second straight season the Saints and Fraser will make sure the ballpark is equipped for those that like their entertainment with a little more offspeed. While we love Lee Adams, Nicholas Leeman, and Rita Boersma, today we will have fewer announcements from them. We're also going to turn down the microphone and speakers from our normal 10 to a relaxing three or four. While we fully intend to use the video board, there will be fewer motion graphics. The team plans on hitting a lot of home runs, but we won't be firing the cannon. Mudonna loves hugging kids, but today she will wait for them to approach her.

The Securian Financial Club will be utilized as a sensory-safe space where Fraser will be activating with different activities. Those who want access to the Club will need to buy tickets through the Sensory-Friendly ticket portal at Saints-Groups.com and use the password: sensoryfriendly. Fraser will be handing out fidget items and their support staff will be on site to provide assistance and education about sensory-processing needs. Fraser Sensory Kits will be available to be checked out from Fan Services and returned after the game. These kits contain sensory tools to modify the environment, so fans are better able to enjoy the game experience.

Sensory processing differences are common in people with autism and those with anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and other emotional and behavioral issues. People with sensory processing differences may feel overwhelmed by loud noises, bright lights, strong smells, crowds, and other sensory input. Ordinary experiences - like going to the dentist, getting a haircut, or attending a sporting event - can be very challenging.

This can cause individuals and families to miss out on community events and shared experiences, which is why sensory-friendly events are so important for creating inclusion in our community.

