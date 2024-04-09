Historic Bulls' Performance Dismantles Iron Pigs, 28-10

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - The Durham Bulls scored in eight of nine innings en route to a 28-10 crushing of the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in the series opener at Coca Cola Park on Tuesday night.

Alex Jackson hit three homers, including two in the ninth inning alone, to thrust Durham (4-6) to a lopsided road-trip opening win. Niko Goodrum, Logan Driscoll, Osleivis Basabe and Ruben Cardenas also homered.

The only frame in which the Bulls did not score was the seventh, stranding two baserunners against rehabbing Philadelphia reliever Orion Kerkering. The 28 runs scored are the most by a Durham team in its Triple-A existence that began in 1998.

Driscoll had four extra base hits, three doubles and a home run. Meanwhile, Jackson knocked in six with his three homers. Jackson's two longballs in the ninth inning were against former Durham infielder Esteban Quiroz, who entered the game to start the inning with Lehigh Valley (3-4) trailing 17-8.

Durham scored four runs with two outs in the first inning, chiefly thanks to a two-run throwing error by second baseman Scott Kingery, followed by Driscoll's first double that chased in two more. Lehigh Valley tied the game in the bottom half with four off of Joe Rock and the race to 38 combined runs was on.

Erasmo Ramirez (W, 1-0) notched the win in relief for Durham by throwing 2 1/3 innings, permitting one run.

The second game of the series against Lehigh Valley kicks off Wednesday night at 6:45 PM ET with Mason Montgomery (0-2, 18.00) expected to start against David Buchanan (0-1, 11.25).

