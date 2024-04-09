Leon, Evans Combine for Three Homers in 10-3 Loss at Omaha

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - Sandy Leon blasted a pair of solo home runs and Phillip Evans added a third solo clout, but the Gwinnett Stripers (6-4) couldn't overcome a six-run second inning in a 10-3 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers (6-4) on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Decisive Plays: Omaha surged to a decisive 6-0 lead against Huascar Ynoa (L, 0-1) in the second, highlighted by a two-run double from Michael Massey and two-run homer from Logan Porter. Leon's first solo shot (1) to right-center in the third cut the deficit down to 6-1, but the Storm Chasers responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to go up 9-1. CJ Alexander made it 10-1 with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. Leon homered again (2) to right field in the fifth, and Evans lined an opposite-field homer (2) to right in the seventh, but Gwinnett got no closer than 10-3.

Key Contributors: Leon (2-for-4, 2 homers, 2 RBIs) and Evans (1-for-3, homer, RBI) combined to drive in all three Gwinnett runs. After the shaky start, Stripers' relievers Tommy Doyle (1.2 IP, 0 H, 3 SO) and Ray Kerr (1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 SO) closed the game with 3.0 scoreless innings. For Omaha, starter Jonathan Bowlan (W, 1-1) struck out 10 over 6.0 two-run frames. Massey (2-or-4, double, 3 RBIs), Porter (2-for-5, triple, homer, 2 RBIs), and former Striper Drew Waters (2-for-4, double, triple, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI efforts.

Noteworthy: The loss was Gwinnett's first by more than one run this season, and the 10 runs allowed were five more than their previous season high (5, reached 4 times). The Stripers are now 0-3 in series openers this year. Leon is the first Gwinnett player with a multi-homer game since Chadwick Tromp hit two on August 10, 2023 at Charlotte.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 10): Gwinnett at Omaha, 1:05 p.m. ET at Werner Park. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 40.50 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Andrew Hoffman (0-1, 7.88 ERA) for the Storm Chasers. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 16): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) at Coolray Field as the Stripers will give away limited edition green Stripers shirseys of former Gwinnett star and current Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley.

