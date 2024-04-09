Indians Outlasted by Mud Hens in Series Opener, 6-5

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Following a back-and-forth affair in the first half of the contest, the Toledo Mud Hens emerged victorious over the Indianapolis Indians in Tuesday night's series opener at Fifth Third Field, 6-5.

Indians Record: 5-5

Toledo Record: 5-5

WP: Andrew Vasquez (2-0)

LP: Michael Plassmeyer (1-1)

SV: Brenan Hanifee (1)

