SWB Game Notes - April 9

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-4) @ Norfolk Tides (7-2)

Game 9 | Road Game 4 | Tuesday, April 9, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (0-0, 2.08) vs RHP Justin Armbruester (0-0, 20.25)

DURBINVILLE- Caleb Durbin has been electric in his start in Triple-A. The right-hander is batting .464 while getting the start in every game this season. Caleb Durbin has worked an eight-game on-base streak in his first few games as a RailRider. He has six extra base hits while leading the team with 14 runs batted in. The 24-year-old also has eight walks to just seven strikeouts. Durbin also has stolen seven bases. He was originally drafted by Atlanta in 2021 but was traded to New York along with Indigo Diaz for LHP Lucas Luetge.

WALK THIS WAY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads all of Minor League Baseball with 56 walks with Carlos Narvaez each having eleven total on the season, tied with Jackson Holliday for first in Triple-A. Mookie Betts is the only player with more, having thirteen on the season while Aaron Judge has ten. Thirteen total RailRiders have recorded at least one. The team leads all of baseball followed closely behind by the Pittsburgh Pirates who have 49.

WILD TOSSES- The pitching staff has 15 total wild pitches thrown which is first in Triple-A. Five more than the next team with Omaha having ten. Three players have two each while twelve have at least one.

SPEEDSTERS- The RailRiders recorded 15 steals in five games against Buffalo. Brandon Lockridge now leads all of professional baseball with nine on the season, having not yet been caught. Teammate Caleb Durbin follows closely with seven to his name. SWB is atop all of baseball with 24 in eight games. The RailRiders stole a season high 174 bases last summer.

GET UP- Alex Mauricio joined the bullpen on Sunday, getting the call up from Somerset. The team was short on arms brought up Mauricio for his Triple-A debut for his first outing of the season. He was incredibly important working 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball getting the hold. Mauricio allowed just three hits and no free passes. He struck out five. Mauricio once retired from baseball in 2019 but came back to the Yankees in 2022.

SAVED IT- Duane Underwood Jr notched the RailRiders first save of the season in the game on Sunday. The righty tossed 1.2 innings of clean work allowing just one hit on 15 total pitches. Prior, SWB was 0-5 in save opportunities.

FOR THE TEAM- SWB has recorded six sacrifice hits through their first seven games of the season, including one bunt and six sac flies Last season the team had just four sac bunts and 34 sac flies.

LOCKRIDGE LIFE- Brandon Lockridge has had a great start to the season after finishing last summer with a .288 average in 59 games with the RailRiders. This season, Lockridge has played in six contests for a .417 average going 5-for-12. Lockridge has walked eight times to just two strikeouts. He has batted in four runs and scored six of his own. The 27-year-old leads the team with nine stolen bases.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8), Clayton Beeter (#14), and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

