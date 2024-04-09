Sounds Pile on in Rain-Shortened Win at Memphis
April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - The Nashville Sounds (5-5) rained on the Memphis Redbirds' (4-6) parade in the series opener, taking a 15-2 win a rain-shortened six inning contest on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
A pair of four-run innings proved to be plenty enough for the Sounds. Hitless through the first two innings, Nashville struck first with Chris Roller singling home Owen Miller for the game's first run. Tyler Black added a sacrifice fly, and Eric Haase came through with a two RBI single that made it 4-0 in the third.
The runs kept coming of Memphis' starter Victor Santos (0-2) in the fourth. Yonny Hernández brought home Miller for a second time with an RBI fielder's choice. Then, Joey Wiemer doubled down the left field line to bring Hernández and Roller home to really put things out of reach at 7-0. Santos failed to get out of the inning on his own, as Francisco Mejía walked with the bases loaded to force home Wiemer for an 8-0 lead.
Things got even more out of hand as Nashville pushed across seven more tallies in the top of the sixth. Brewer Hicklen launched his first homer of the season, a two-run shot the other way to get the Sounds to double digits. A couple more run-scoring hits from Hernández, Roller and Black capped off the third big inning of the night.
Janson Junk (1-1) picked up the shortened complete game win, tossing 5.2 innings of two-run baseball. He retired the Redbirds without a run on 36 pitches through three innings before allowing a tally in the fourth. Junk battled through the steady rain to get through five and allowed a meaningless run in the sixth in the victory.
Roller led the Sounds in hits, going 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBI. Miller and Hernández also scored three runs each, respectively. Tyler Black also reached base twice with a walk and hit by pitch. All nine Sounds reached base in the six innings of offense.
Game two of the six-game series is tomorrow afternoon for a Wednesday matinee. Right-hander Evan McKendry (0-1, 4.22) will get the start for the Sounds. He'll face right-hander Michael McGreevy (0-1, 7.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park.
Post-Game Notes
Janson Junk picked up his third career complete game performance in his professional career - all three have been rain-shortened contests. Prior to tonight, his last was on May 5, 2019, with Advanced-A Tampa at Florida (5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K).
The 15 runs are the most scored by the Sounds since getting a 17-3 win vs. Jacksonville on July 21, 2023. It's also the most runs scored on the road since getting a 17-1 win at Louisville on September 21, 2022, and the most at Memphis since winning 17-11 on June 26, 2019.
Brewer Hicklen has reached base in all nine games played this season. The Brewers' offseason acquisition is batting .344 (11-for-32) with seven extra-base hits, five RBI and seven walks to begin his career as a Sound.
