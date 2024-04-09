Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 9 at Buffalo

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (3-3) vs. Buffalo Bisons (5-3)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Paxton Schultz (0-0, 8.10)

SPLIT HAPPENS: The Rochester Red Wings split their doubleheader with Lehigh Valley on Sunday, losing game one, 4-3, but coming away victorious in the second game, 7-4...1B JUAN YEPEZ and C BRADY LINDSLY highlighted game one, including a solo home run from Yepez and a multi-hit performance from Lindsly...in game two, CF ALEX CALL and 2B DARREN BAKER led Rochester's offense...Call launched his first homer of the year with a 3-run blast, while Baker logged a pair of hits and an RBI...Rochester heads west today to take on Buffalo for a six-game set...RHP THADDEUS WARD takes the ball for the Wings against Bisons RHP Paxton Schultz.

TOTALLY REDEEM YOURSELF!: The Red Wings picked up a 7-4 win in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader after dropping game one, 4-3...this marked the first time Rochester and Lehigh Valley met in a twin bill at Innovative Field since 8/19/2021...the two teams have now split five of seven twin bills played in Rochester since the IronPigs inception in 2008 (both have swept one).

WE GOT HIS AND HERZ: LHP DJ HERZ made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, getting the nod in game one...the 23-year-old southpaw tossed 4.0 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts...Washington's No. 12 prospect struck out 133 batters between Double-A Tennessee (CHC) and Double-A Harrisburg a season ago, second-most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers.

NEW MAGIC JUAN(D): 1B JUAN YEPEZ slugged a first-inning solo shot on Sunday, a 372-foot blast to left field to open the scoring in game one...the homer was his team-leading second of the season and kicked off a 1-for-2 day at the plate with a run scored, two RBI, and a pair of walks in the contest...through the first six games of the season, Yepez is hitting .250 (5-for-20) with two home runs and four RBI...

The home run was the Wings' first of the year at Innovative Field...Yepez hit Rochester's first home run of the season on the road and at home.

THE BRADY BUNCH: C BRADY LINDSLY was the lone Red Wing to log a multi-hit performance in game one, picking up his first two hits as part of a 2-for-3 line at the plate...this was the backstop's first multi-hit performance since 9/22/2023 at Indianapolis, with Rochester (2-for-4).

THE BASE KEEPS RUNNIN', RUNNIN': After scoring three runs in game one, 1B JUAN YEPEZ grounded into a double play that plated CF ALEX CALL in the first inning of game two, extending Rochester's run streak to 145 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 58 games ahead of second place (MEM, 87)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100 straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

CALLED HIS SHOT: CF ALEX CALL launched his first homer of 2024 in the second inning of game two; the three-run shot traveled 375 feet down the left field line at 101.9 MPH...this marks the second-farthest homer hit by a Red Wing in their first six games, trailing only JUAN YEPEZ (398 ft. on 3/30 at SYR).

KNOCK ON WOOD: After lacing a single in the first inning of game two, DH JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to six-of-six games to start the season...the lefty finished the back half of the doubleheader going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored to lift his batting average for the season to .350 and his OPS to 1.019...

Wood has now drawn seven walks through the season's first six games, the first Red Wing to do so since Wellington Castillo in 2018.

MCDONALD'S HAPPY STEAL: Rochester baserunners combined to steal three bases in game two, including one each from SS JACK DUNN, 2B DARREN BAKER, and DH JAMES WOOD...the team has now stolen 11 bases this season, most by a Red Wing squad through six games since at least 2005...

Darren Baker leads the team with five, the most stolen bases by a Red Wing through six games since at least 2005.

International League Stories from April 9, 2024

