Indians Outlasted by Mud Hens in Series Opener, 6-5

April 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Following a back-and-forth affair in the first half of the contest, the Toledo Mud Hens emerged victorious over the Indianapolis Indians in Tuesday night's series opener at Fifth Third Field, 6-5.

Down 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Buddy Kennedy launched his second home run of the season to give the Mud Hens (5-5) a lead they would not relinquish.

Jace Jung pushed Toledo's advantage to 6-4 with a run-scoring double in the seventh, but Ji Hwan Bae blasted a solo home run in the eighth to bring the Indians (5-5) back within one. Brenan Hanifee (S, 1) struck out the side in the ninth to finish the game.

After Jung sent a ball over the right field wall to open the scoring for Toledo in the first frame, the Indians (5-5) got on the board in their next at-bat. Billy McKinney doubled ahead of a walk issued to Canaan Smith-Njigba that set up a Nick Gonzales two-run double. Bae then tallied an RBI single to cap the three-run second.

In the third, Toledo tied the game at three apiece courtesy of an RBI double off the bat of Kennedy and an RBI single from Jung. Gonzales then broke the tie with an RBI on a fielder's choice in the fourth before Kennedy's blast turned the tide one final time.

Southpaw Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-1) got the start for Indianapolis and tossed 5.0 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits with four punchouts. His counterpart Austin Bergner threw 3.0 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with a lone strikeout. Andrew Vasquez (W, 2-0) pitched 2.0 innings, yielding three hits and a run while striking out two.

Liover Peguero went 4-for-5 with a double to extend his on-base streak to nine games. He is batting .425 (17-for-40) with five two-baggers, 10 RBI and a .979 OPS this season.

Indianapolis and Toledo will meet for game two of the six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET at Fifth Third Field. LHP Eric Lauer (1-0, 4.05) will take the hill for the Indians and RHP Matt Manning (1-0, 1.80) will counter for the Mud Hens.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.