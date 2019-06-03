Ballpark Brewer Series Brings Exciting New Craft Beers to Sahlen Field

June 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Back by popular demand, the Ballpark Brewer Series has returned to Sahlen Field as the Big Ditch Brewing Company, Community Beer Works and the Resurgence Brewing Co. have stepped to the plate yet again to offer unique new craft beers at the ballpark.

The series, now in it's third season, includes a new offering from each of the three brewers as well as a collaborative beer that combines the expertise of all three. At the ballpark, you can find these great beers at the Consumer's Craft Corner in the main concourse or at Consumer's Pub at the Park for only $8.00 each.

Now, you want to talk about awesome lineups... Check this one out.

Resurgence Brewing - The Surge - Hazy IPA The beer formerly known as Citmo 2.0. this crushable New England style IPA is full of hoppy juiciness. Bright tropical fruit notes with a delicate citrus round out this hazy brew.

Big Ditch -DayBurner IPA DayBurner is an even brighter and more drinkable version of the flagship IPA, HayBurner. Brewed with citra, Idaho 7, cascade and zeus hops, DayBurner tastes like orange and tangerine juice on a lazy Sunday morning - or a relaxing afternoon at the ballpark.

Community Beers Works -Czech Swing This Czech-style pils has a slightly sweet, toasted, biscuit-like, bready malt character balanced by a medium bitterness and noble hop aroma and flavor. This style originated in 1842, with "pilsener" originally indicating an appellation in the Czech Republic.

The Collaborative Brew - Short Hop - Blonde Ale This Hoppy Blonde Ale is a take on a classic American style. A simple and clean malt base provide the support for a wave of four hop varieties with notes of lemon, tropical citrus and stone fruit. This is perfect baseball beer. Next up, another short hop!

Celebrate baseball and awesome beer from the great craft brewing partners of the Bisons the next time you visit Sahlen Field... and every time after that, too!

