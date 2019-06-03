De La Guerra Carries PawSox to Series-Opening Win

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Behind Chad De La Guerra's big night at the plate and a terrific start from Josh Smith, the Pawtucket Red Sox (24-31) took game one of this two-game set with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (28-26) on Monday night by a 4-1 final.

Making his second-straight start against Lehigh Valley, Smith set a new International League career-high with 11 strikeouts. The Pawtucket right-hander tossed 5 innings allowing just a run on 6 hits.

De La Guerra gave Pawtucket its first and final leads in the game. He ripped his first home run of the season over the right-field wall in the first inning to put the PawSox up 1-0, and he put them in front in the eighth inning on an RBI double that scored Gorkys Hernandez.

After De La Guerra's home run in the first, the Iron Pigs responded in the very next inning. After Mitch Walding singled and Ali Castillo doubled, Rob Brantly brought home Walding with an RBI groundout to tie the game at one.

In the eighth after De La Guerra's go-ahead double, Josh Ockimey laced a two-run double into the right-center field gap to make it 4-1.

Iron Pigs starter Tyler Viza set a season-high in innings and strikeouts, tossing 7 innings of one-run baseball while punching out 7.

The PawSox wrap up this two-game series with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs at McCoy Stadium tomorrow at 11:05 p.m. Left-hander Brian Johnson (0-0, 10.80 ERA) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Pawtucket. He will oppose Iron Pigs lefty Ranger Suarez (2-2, 5.91 ERA). PawSox left-hander Kyle Hart (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to follow Johnson.

Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 10:35 a.m.

The PawSox head to Lehigh Valley for a brief two-game series with the Iron Pigs at Coca-Cola Park beginning Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

They return home for a four-game series with the Rochester Red Wings starting Friday, June 7, which begins with a doubleheader at 5:05 p.m. On Friday, the first 3,000 fans will receive a Mookie Betts MVP bobblehead. Saturday, June 8 is Star Wars firework night. Sunday, June 9 is Bark in the Park, as well as another Family FUNday, which includes a pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

