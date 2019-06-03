Homestand Highlights: Stripers Set for Homestand

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a four-game homestand from June 6-9, hosting the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) for all four games. The homestand includes the season's second Xolos de Gwinnett game on Thursday, June 6, Pride Night and Friday Fireworks on Friday, June 7, a State of Georgia T-Shirt Giveaway on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday Funday on Sunday, June 9.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Thursday, June 6 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Xolos de Gwinnett Night: As one of 72 teams participating in Minor League Baseball's "Cope de la Diversión" initiative, the Gwinnett Stripers will transform into the "Xolos de Gwinnett" as a celebration of the thriving Hispanic community in Gwinnett County.

Friday, June 7 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Pride Night: The first ever Pride Night helping to spread a message of community and inclusion.

Pride Night Pack: Includes a Rainbow Stripers Cap along with one Infield Box Ticket, with a portion of the proceeds going to Positive Impact Health Center - a $35 value for only $20.

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display.

Saturday, June 8 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

State of Georgia T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans will receive a premium green t-shirt featuring the Stripers logo in the Georgia State outline, and will be offered in size M and XL.

Sunday, June 9 - Stripers vs. Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field each Sunday for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

Better Flippin' Meat Night with Applegate: You're guaranteed to flip out with Applegate, the official Natural and Organic Meat of MiLB. From family-friendly activities and giveaways throughout the ballpark to a selection of cleaner, simpler versions of your game-day-favorites at concessions, Applegate is bringing the heat to the ballpark this season. Catch a better flippin' time with Applegate at Better Flippin' Meat Night.

