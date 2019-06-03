Louisville Bats Homestand Notes: June 3-5

June 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Monday June 3 vs. Indianapolis Indians 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- Meijer Monday - $3 off a normal $10 Field Reserved Seat by presenting a Meijer Register Receipt at the Ticket Windows. A fan can also pay the $4 per ticket upgrade fee to upgrade to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket or $9 per to a Club Level seat.

- "Margarita Monday" - 10 ounce Margarita's for only $3.00 sponsored by El Jimador Tequila. Available at Portable at Section 121, the "Diamond Drinks" stand on Main Concourse and at the JD Bar.

- "EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night - Season Ticket Holders can either exchange their 2018 "Expired Season Tickets" at the Box Office or their can log in and exchange them on-line (up to four hours prior to the scheduled start of the selected game). There is a limit of ten (10) Tickets per game. Expired Tickets may be exchanged for either a Outfield Reserved, Bleacher or Lawn Ticket. Tickets may be "upgraded" to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket for $4 or Club Level Ticket for an additional $9 charge.

Tuesday June 4 vs. Indianapolis Indians 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- "Ali Night" - sponsored by the Muhammad Ali Center

- National Anthem - sung by the Central High School Choir (Muhammad's High School)

- "Ali Night - "Ali Week" T Shirt Sale in the Team Store

- "$1 Menu Night" - features $1 Hot Dogs, $1 Pepsi Products, Uncle Ray's Chips and Popcorn - all night long. Sponsored by Meijer,

Pepsi, Uncle Ray's Chips and 100.5 FM WLGX (I-Heart Radio)

- "Baseball Bingo" - Baseball Bingo this year is again sponsored by Meijer and Cattlemen's Roadhouse. This year we will be playing Baseball Bingo only on printed cards.

This year will be playing Bingo on both Tuesdays and Fridays. And we will again be playing two different games of Baseball Bingo.

The first version will be traditional baseball bingo with the winner receiving a Cattlemen's Gift Card and the 2nd place winners receiving a Meijer Premium Store Coupon ($5 off with a $20 or more purchase).The 2nd Baseball Bingo game will be "Letter" Baseball Bingo. The Letter that fans will cover is the letter "L". The letter "L" can be covered in any corner going in any direction. The winner of the letter "L" bingo will receive a $50 Meijer Gift Card and the 2nd place winner(s) receive a Cattlemen's Gift Card.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night

Wednesday June 5 vs. Indianapolis Indians 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- "WW II Operation Gratitude Night" - to recognize the 75th Anniversary of D-Day (1944) and to honor those Veterans who served in WWII

- WW II "Jeep Display" - either on Main Street or the Penn Station Picnic Pavilion

- "Whiskey Wednesday" Drink Promotion - $3 - 10 ounce Coopers' & Cola served from unit set up in front of the Team Store on the Concourse.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night

