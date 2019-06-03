Bulls Edge Tides in Series Opener

June 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls received another strong start from Brendan McKay, defeating the Norfolk Tides 4-3 Monday night at the DBAP. Luis Santos (1-0) recorded the victory for the Bulls in relief of McKay, while Josh Rogers (2-6) suffered the loss for the Tides.

The Bulls got on the board first, thanks to a groundout by Mike Brosseau that scored a run to make it 1-0 in the first frame. Andrew Velazquez added to the lead with a solo home run to extend the advantage to 2-0 two innings later. The lead did not last long though, as the Tides tied the game in the top of fifth inning on a two-run home run by former Bull Joey Rickard. The home run ended McKay's scoreless at 29 innings between Montgomery and Durham.

However, the Bulls were finally able to jump in front in the bottom of the sixth, jump-started by an RBI triple by Jake Smolinski to make it 3-2. Dalton Kelly continued the inning with an RBI single to drive in Smolinski and take a 4-2 lead. Rickard got one back for the Tides on an RBI groundout to make it 4-3 in the seventh, but the rally was short-lived.

Bulls pitching was effective for much of the game, holding the Tides to just seven hits, three runs and striking out 13. McKay began his Bulls career with 9.2 scoreless innings before allowing the two-run home run to Rickard.

The Bulls will host the Tides for game two of the three-game set on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at the DBAP. Bulls right-hander Arturo Reyes (3-1, 3.06) will take the hill and face off against Tides left-hander Luis Ysla (2-3, 5.24).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.