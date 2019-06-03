SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (30-21) @ BUFFALO BISONS (22-30)

Game 1: RHP Brody Koerner (2-0, 3.50) vs. LHP Zach Logue (Triple-A Debut)

Game 2: RHP Raynel Espinal (1-4, 5.66) vs. RHP Andrew Sopko (0-1, 5.82)

| Game No. 52 & 53 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | June 3, 2019 | First Pitch 5:35 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA -- Trey Amburgey registered his second 4-RBI game of the season, but the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

The RailRiders got a quality start from Randall Delgado in his second start with the team, as he allowed two runs in six innings of work, scattering seven hits, striking out four batters and not issuing a walk. The outing was the third-straight quality start for SWB starting pitchers, and the fourth in the five games of the homestand.

Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, with Lane Adams scoring on an Andrew Romine sacrifice fly. The IronPigs tacked on another run on a Mitch Walding solo home run in the top of the fourth against Delgado. The right-hander left trailing 2-0, but got no decision as SWB broke through against Tom Eshelman in the bottom of the sixth for a pair of runs.

The IronPigs answered back with three runs against J.P. Feyereisen in the top of the seventh, highlighted by a two-run double by Adam Haseley. The righty remained in the game for the eighth and threw a scoreless frame to hold the score at 5-2 Lehigh Valley. In the bottom of the seventh the RailRiders struck against reliever Luke Leftwich. With one out and two runners on base, Amburgey crushed a three-run home run (437 feet) to left-center to tie the game at 5-5. In the top of the 9th inning, Joe Harvey entered for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre however, and walked

A YEAR LATER: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders completed the month of May with a .281 AVG over 27G with 51 HR and 178 R (6.6 runs per game) and a 19-8 record. In May 2018, SWB batted .240 over 29G with 33 HR and 113 R (3.9 runs per game) and went 13-14. The RailRiders are 3.0 games ahead of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Syracuse Mets, which is the largest lead they've held in first place in the IL North since the final day of the 2017 season when the led the division by 6.5 games. At 29-20 coming into June, is also the most games above .500 for the RailRiders since the end of 2017 as well-- last season, the RailRiders were never more than eight games above .500.

RAILREHABBERS: INF Didi Gregorius joins OF Aaron Hicks on the list of Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season, and has gone 1-for-15, RBI, HBP in the first four games in which he has played. It was reported by Aaron Boone that Gregorius would continue his rehab with the RailRiders into next week with the team in Buffalo -- presumably getting the day off Monday and joining the team the following day. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P). In his two games with SWB before returning to New York, Hicks was 3-for-7 with 2 2B, HR, RBI, 4 R, BB, 1-for-1 SB.

LOOKING FOR PITCHING: The last week+ has featured a 9-3 record for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with a four and five-game winning streak. During that time, the offense has carried the load for the RailRiders, averaging 8.2 runs per game (94 runs scored in 103 innings). The pitching has worked to a 5.54 ERA during that stretch, allowing 74R/64ER over 104.0 IP.

ON-BASE STREAKS, EXTENDED: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre enters Monday's series opener against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with a number of lengthy on-base streaks intact. Brad Miller (24G), Mike Ford (21G), Ryan Lavarnway (16G) and Breyvic Valera (16G) all have active double-digit streaks. Miller's is the fourth-longest active streak in the International League and it stands as the longest streak in the Yankees MiLB this year, eclipsing the Tampa Tarpons' Diego Castillo who had a 20-game on-base streak from 4/14 - 5/7. Breyvic Valera's lengthy on-base streak also includes an active 9-game hitting streak which is one game off the longest in the IL entering Monday.

WHAT A STRETCH: Early in the season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had their schedule broken up by a handful of postponements and suspensions due to weather -- seven over the first five weeks of the season. Though many of the games were made up the following day, it's time to make up a good number of those games over the next few weeks. Following the day-off May 20th, the RailRiders began a stretch on the 21st against the Pawtucket Red Sox that features 23 games over 20 days before their next scheduled off day. All 23 games come against each of their five IL North Division rivals. They are currently 9-3 on this run of games, with one game against Rochester postponed until July 5th due to weather.

