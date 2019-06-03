Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (31-22) at Louisville Bats (23-33)

The Indians open an eight-game road trip this evening in Louisville.

Location: Louisville Slugger Field

First Pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

Game #54 / Road #25: Indianapolis Indians (31-22) at Louisville Bats (23-33)

Probables: RHP Eduardo Vera (3-4, 6.41) vs. RHP Lucas Sims (3-0, 4.06)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

YESTERDAY The Indians went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position on Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Stripers. The defeat snapped a streak of six consecutive series won by the Tribe. The Stripers plated the game's first two runs in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Andres Blanco and a two-out single by Adam Duvall. They totaled three hits in the frame, the only knocks Tribe hurler Mitch Keller allowed over 6.0 innings. Indy cut the deficit in half in the fourth on an Eric Wood solo homer to right, his eighth of the season and second in as many days. The score remained that way until the eighth, when Blanco followed a Rafael Ortega walk with a two-run shot to right off Montana DuRapau. The Tribe got one back in the bottom half on Pablo Reyes' second double of the game, but the Indians went 1-2-3 in the ninth. Keller (L, 5-1) walked two and struck out five in his fifth quality start. Kevin Kramer and Reyes each logged multi-hit games.

VERA'S TURN: The Indians will send righty Eduardo Vera (3-4, 6.41) to the bump for his 11th start of the year and fourth against Louisville. Vera, 24, is 1-2 with a 7.80 ERA (13er/15.0ip) and .354 average against (23-for-70) in his first three outings against the Bats, one of which came at Louisville Slugger Field. Vera's third Triple-A win came in Louisville, where he gave up five runs (four earned) in 5.0 innings during an 8-7 win on May 23.

SIMS CITY: The Tribe will face right-hander Lucas Sims (3-0, 4.06) this evening. Sims, 25, has faced Indy four times (three starts) in his career and gone 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA (4er/19.2ip) and 29 strikeouts against just two walks. On April 20 this year at Victory Field, the former 2012 first-round selection of Atlanta struck out a career-high 13 Indians over 5.2 innings of one-run ball. That strikeout total fell just one shy of tying the opposing pitcher record at Victory Field; Oklahoma City's Rick Helling struck out 14 Tribe batters in the first-ever game at Victory Field on 7/11/96 and Matt Andriese tied the record on 8/12/97 with Nashville. Sims' most recent outing came in the bigs on May 28 vs. Pittsburgh, and he fanned nine in 7.1 innings. He served up a grand slam to former Indian Kevin Newman in the eighth, but the Reds led 10-0 at the time and won the game, 11-6.

SERIES STREAK SNAPPED: Yesterday's 4-2 loss snapped a lengthy series winning streak for the Tribe. Indy had won six consecutive series before losing two of three to Gwinnett -- a two-game sweep in Lehigh Valley, two of three against both Scranton/WB and Norfolk, a three-game sweep in Louisville, three of four at Columbus and two of three against Charlotte to begin the recent homestand.

TIGHT BALLGAMES: Over 70 percent (38-of-53, 71.7%) of Indy's games have been decided by three runs or less this year, and the Tribe are 22-16 in those games, including an 11-7 mark in one-run ballgames. Last year, exactly 60 percent (84-of-140) of Indy's games were within three runs. The Tribe went 41-43 in those contests and struggled in one-run games (14-24).

WILD, WILD WEST: The Indians begin a stretch of eight consecutive games against IL West opponents starting tonight in Louisville. It is the third-longest stretch of intradivision games the Tribe have this season; they play 11 straight IL West foes to begin July (7/1-14) and 15 straight to end the season (8/19-9/2). Indy is 16-10 against its division, including a 6-4 mark against the Bats. Since joining the IL in 1998, Indy is 636-600 (.515) against IL West opponents and have finished over .500 against its division in six of the last seven seasons.

SUB-TWO: Six current Tribe relievers enter tonight's contest with sub-2.00 ERAs. Righties Yefry Ramirez (1.35, 3er/20.0ip), Michael Feliz (1.38, 2er/13.0ip), Montana DuRapau (1.56, 3er/17.1ip) and Dovydas Neverauskas (1.80, 3er/15.0ip) lead the way and are followed by southpaws Tyler Lyons (1.86, 4er/19.1ip) and Jake Brentz (1.88, 3er/14.1ip).

CRAIG CAN HIT: Tribe first baseman Will Craig ranks among league leaders in homers (T-2nd, 15), RBI (T-4th, 39), total bases (8th, 107) and extra-base hits (T-10th, 24). Craig enters tonight's game riding an eight-game hitting streak dating back to May 25, his longest of the season and one shy of tying the longest by a Tribe player this year (Patrick Kivlehan, 9-gamer from April 16-28). He is batting .406 (13-for-32) during the stretch with three homers, five doubles and seven RBI. The 24-year-old is hitting .280 (53-for-189) in 50 games overall.

PABLO POWER: Pablo Reyes hammered two doubles on Sunday, giving him seven for the Tribe this season. It marked the fifth time in his career where he's logged two or more doubles in a single game. His career high for doubles in a game is three on 4/23/16 with High-A Bradenton at St. Lucie. His most recent two-double game prior to yesterday came with the Tribe on 6/30/18 at Columbus.

BY THE NUMBERS - 35: Eric Wood has homered in consecutive games, pushing his season total to eight and career total with Indy to 35. He is one of four Tribe players this decade with 30 or more home runs, joining Matt Hague (38; 2011-14), Danny Ortiz (32; 2016-17) and Andrew Lambo (32; 2011, 2013-14).

