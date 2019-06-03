Mets Grab 5-4 Walk-Off Win over Red Wings in Ten Innings on Monday

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets walked off on the Rochester Red Wings in the tenth inning on Monday night for a 5-4 Mets victory at NBT Bank Stadium. It's the second walk-off win for the Mets this season.

Syracuse (29-27) won the game in the bottom of the tenth inning. Trailing, 4-3, the Mets started the frame with Colton Plaia at second base. With one out, Travis Taijeron tripled off the right-center-field wall, scoring Plaia to tie the game, 4-4. Rochester then intentionally walked both Arismendy Alcantara and Dilson Herrera to load the bases. Luis Guillorme pinch hit for Syracuse, and with the Red Wings putting five defenders around the infield and only two in the outfield, Guillorme lifted a ball to left-center field, scoring Taijeron for the 5-4 victory.

The game went to extra innings tied, 3-3. Rochester took their first lead of the game in the top of the tenth. LaMonte Wade Jr. started the inning at second, moved to third base on a Wynston Sawyer groundout, and Wade scored on a Wilin Rosario bloop single to right field for a 4-3 advantage.

The Mets got off to a quick start in the first inning. Rajai Davis and Rubén Tejada singled, and both tagged up and moved to second and third on a fly out. René Rivera followed with a sacrifice fly to score the game's first run for a 1-0 lead. Danny Espinosa then hit an RBI single single to center to make the score 2-0. After a Travis Taijeron single, Arismendy Alcantara singled for the fifth hit of the inning, driving in another run for a 3-0 advantage.

Rochester (20-33) started to chip away at the lead in the second. Brent Rooker singled to center with one out, and Winston Sawyer hit a two-out single. Rosario found a two-out single of his own to center field to get the Red Wings on the board for a 3-1 ballgame.

The Red Wings scored two more two-out runs in the fourth. Sawyer walked, Rosario singled, and former Mets farmhand Jordany Valdespin tripled to right field to score both runners and tie the game, 3-3, eventually forcing extras.

Syracuse and Rochester continue their four-game series on Tuesday afternoon. RHP Chris Mazza will be on the mound for the Mets opposite RHP Chase De Jong for the Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

