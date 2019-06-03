Explosive offense in Game 2 earns RailRiders a doubleheader split

MOOSIC, PA - After falling by a pair of runs in the completion of a suspended game from April 20, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders applied pressure on the Buffalo Bisons with two outs in the top of the 4th inning to grab a lead and make it a seemingly easy 9-2 victory in the nightcap at Sahlen Field.

The second game of the night was tied 2-2 entering the 4th inning after a two-run homer by Buffalo's Jordan Patterson and RBI's on the RailRiders side by Mike Ford and Brad Miller. Entering the decisive 4th frame, the first two RailRiders were retired before eight straight reached base off starter Andrew Sopko. The big swings in the inning came from Tyler Wade who drilled a bases-clearing double to right-centerfield and a two-run homer by Mike Ford to cap the six-run frame that put SWB up 8-2.

Game One of the night resumed a little over 44 days since the last pitch was thrown in the contest April 20 on a soggy weekend when all three games were postponed in Buffalo. The game resumed in the 3rd inning with the Bisons leading SWB 1-0. Trey Amburgey was at first base with no outs when the game resumed, but he was stranded as the inning came to a close.

Buffalo added runs in the 3rd inning on a Teoscar Hernandez solo home run and a pair in the 4th on a two-run double with two outs by Patrick Kivlehan. Those runs were charged to Brody Koerner who entered in back of David Hale and tossed the final four innings, though Hale was charged with the loss. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored individual runs in the 5th and 6th innings, and even put the first two men on to begin the final frame to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but they couldn't collect a late, big swing.

Scranton Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo continue their series Tuesday night with a single game. It's scheduled to be the third game over the four days SWB is in town to take on the Bisons. LHP Daniel Camarena (0-1, 5.51) gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against LHP Ryan Feirabend (2-1, 5.40) for the Bisons. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage with Adam Marco and Adam Giardino beginning at 6:35 p.m. on the RailRiders Radio Network.

