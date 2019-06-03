Three Runs in 8th doom IronPigs

(Pawtucket, RI) - The Pawtucket Red Sox (24-31) broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning that led to a 4-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-26) on Monday night at McCoy Stadium.

Chad De La Guerra hit a home run off Tyler Viza in the bottom of the first inning that gave the PawSox a 1-0 lead. Viza finished his start by turning in the best start of his triple-A tenure. He allowed just the one run off three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Lehigh Valley tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning as Rob Brantly hit into an RBI groundout off Josh Smith. Smith struck out 11 batters over five innings before turning the game over to the bullpen.

Kyle Dohy (1-2) took the loss as he allowed three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. De La Guerra hit an RBI double that was followed by a two-run double hit by Josh Ockimey.

Travis Lakins (2-0) earned the win while Trevor Kelley earned his second save of the season.

The IronPigs and PawSox wrap up their two-game series at McCoy Stadium on Tuesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

