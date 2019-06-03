Peterson Grand Slam Carries Hens

Columbus, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens smacked it's in state foe the Columbus Clippers 12-5 on Monday evening at Huntington Park.

Dustin Peterson led the Mud Hens (21-33) to a victory over the Clippers (33-23) going 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and a grand slam for a five RBI performance.

Danny Woodrow led off the game with a double to deep center field for Toledo. Woodrow came in to score as Rogers roped a single into left field. Victor Reyes kept the two-out rally going with a double to the right field corner as Rogers beat a throw home with a dive to the back corner of the plate as Toledo took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The second inning played in the Mud Hens favor as a two-out rally with four straight hits equated to three runs for Toledo. Kody Eaves singled in his first plate appearance with the club this season and moved to second as Woodrow earned his second hit of the day. Daniel Pinero then doubled off the left field wall to plate both runs. Pinero came in to score as Willi Castro continued his hot hitting with a double to right field as the Hens took a 5-0 advantage into the bottom of the second inning.

Columbus got on the board in the fourth inning as the basses were loaded on three walks with two outs to set the stage for Eric Stamets to single and bring in two runs. Mike Papi then doubled to left-center field to clear the bases, bringing the Clippers within one causing the Hens skipper to bring in RHP John Schreiber. The starter, LHP Gregory Soto, exited after 3.2 innings pitched allowing four earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four. Schreiber got Toledo out of the innings as it held a 5-4 lead after four innings.

The Mud Hens loaded the bases with one-out as Rogers and Reyes hit back-to-back singles and Daz Cameron walked. Toledo regained a five-run cushion as Peterson blasted a one-out grand slam over the right field wall.

Reyes started the seventh inning with a single and Cameron followed reaching on a fielder's choice. Peterson then doubled to shallow right field as the Clippers lost the ball in the lights and Reyes scored. Then with one out, Eaves ground out to first allowing Cameron to score as the Mud Hens took an 11-4 lead.

In the eighth inning, Pinero reached on an error by the third baseman Stamets and scored as Rogers ground out to third giving Toledo an eight-run lead.

RHP Jose Cisnero came on to pitch the ninth and allowed Columbus to score a run, but Toledo was able to secure a 12-5 win.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens will take on the Columbus Clippers tomorrow evening with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park in downtown Columbus.

#RoadToDetroitReport (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 1 for 4, two runs scored

6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: 2 for 5, double, RBI

10. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP (IL)

12. C Jake Rogers: 2 for 5, two RBI, two runs scored

16. OF Jacob Robson: 0 for 4

18. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

19. OF Danny Woodrow: 2 for 6, double, two runs scored

22. RHP John Schreiber: W, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

25. LHP Gregory Soto: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

26. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP (IL)

27. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

28. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 2 for 4, double, home run, five RBI, run scored

Hens' Notes:

- IF Harold Castro rejoined the big club for the second time of the 2019 campaign and IF Kody Eaves joined Toledo for the first time of the season after playing in 22 games with Toledo in 2018.

- Dustin Peterson hit the fourth grand slam for Toledo this season. Victor Reyes has two and Jeimer Candelario has one.

- Six Mud Hens players had multi hit evenings, led by Victor Reyes who went 3 for 5 with a double, RBI and a run scored.

