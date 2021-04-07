Bakersfield Tops Reign in OT

April 6th, 2021 (ONT 4, BAK 5)

Date: April 6th, 2021

Venue: Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

Attendance: 0

See below for notes on tonight's 5-4 overtime loss to the Bakersfield Condors:

Matt Luff (2-0=2) recorded his first multi-point game with the Reign in just his second game with the team. Matt now has three points in two games played.

Luff's goals can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-QQ6b2jzLMO

Quinton Byfield (1-0=1) scored an unassisted goal, deking the Condor's goaltender to one side and shooting the puck into the back of the net to the other side. Quinton continues to share the team's point lead with fellow rookie Arthur Kaliyev with 18 points.

Byfield's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-59FfJQ41Lw

Markus Phillips (1-0=1) collected his first professional goal after an Alex Turcotte shot was blocked but not contained.

Phillip's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-p4Z1jdHwRW

Arthur Kaliyev (0-1=1) added another assist to his record mirroring Quinton Byfield's statistics on the year with seven goals, eleven assists, and eighteen points.

Rasmus Kupari (0-1=1) gained an assist to Matt Luff's late game tying goal to send the game into overtime. Kupari continues to lead the team in assists with thirteen.

Forward Alex Turcotte (0-1=1) picked up his ninth assist on the year, after his shot on goal was blocked but Markus Phillips was able to secure the tap in.

Christian Wolanin (0-1=1) introduced himself quickly as he assisted Matt Luff's first period goal. This was Wolanin's first game and point with the Reign this season.

Jacob Moverare (0-1=1) earned an assist to Matt Luff's opening goal. Moverare has a point in back-to-back games for the first time this year.

Mikey Eyssimont (0-1=1) collected his fourth assist on the year and now has four points in his last five games.

Matthew Villalta (L): Blocked 27 out of 32 shots.

ONT Record: (8-14-3-0)

BAK Record: (12-9-0-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

BAK 0 3 1 1 5

ONT 1 2 1 0 4

Shots PP

BAK 32 0/5

ONT 32 0/5

Three Stars:

1) BAK - Ryan McLeod

2) ONT - Matt Luff

3) BAK - Tyler Benson

GWG: Ryan McLeod (11)

W: Olivier Rodrigue (2-4-0)

L: Matthew Villalta (3-6-1)

Next Game: Wednesday, April 7th vs. San Diego Gulls, 6:00 PM PDT at FivePoint Arena - Irvine, CA

