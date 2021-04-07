American Hockey League Announces Suspension
April 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that San Jose Barracuda forward Lean Bergmann has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Henderson on Apr. 6.
Bergman was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss San Jose's game tonight (Apr. 7) vs. Henderson.
