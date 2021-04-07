Phantoms Power Play

April 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Lehigh Valley 4 - Hershey 1

Rookie winger Tyson Foerster took part in all the Phantoms scoring with a four-point night on two goals and two assists while Zane McIntyre turned aside 27 of 28 shots faced in his first game as a Daddy. Scott Gordon because just the sixth head coach in AHL history to reach the 400 Win milestone. Foerster is the 10th player with Lehigh Valley to record four points in a game and just the second rookie to do it. He is the first-ever Phantoms' rookie to have four points at PPL Center in a single game.

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Lehigh Valley 5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4 (SO)

The rookies drove the Phantoms comeback with Wade Allison's goal cutting the deficit to 4-3 in the second period and then Tyson Foerster's second of the night tying the game with just 49 seconds left. Foerster's slick backhand move was the only goal of the shootout competition as the Phantoms stretched their win streak to four. Connor Bunnaman and Carsen Twarynski arrived from the Flyers and played their first games this season with Lehigh Valley.

Monday, April 5, 2021

Binghamton 2 - Lehigh Valley 1 (SO)

The Devils held off a Phantoms' comeback effort while Lehigh Valley's point streak was extended to five. Linus HÃ¶gberg scored his first pro goal in North America to tie the game in the third period but Lehigh Valley couldn't find the winner after that. Tyson Foerster and Ryan Fitzgerald both scored in the shootout but the Devils impressively went 3-for-3 for just their second win against the Phantoms in six tries. It was Lehigh Valley's league-leading ninth overtime game.

Next Week:

Saturday, April 10, 2021, 7:05 p.m. - PPL Center, Allentown PA

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-3-2) vs. Hershey Bears (12-5-2)

The Phantoms are 5-2-0 against Hershey entering Game 8 out of 14 between the two rivals this season. Tyson Foerster has scored three of his six goals against Hershey and Derrick Pouliot has scored ALL three of his lamplighters against the Bears. Ryan Fitzgerald has four of his team-leading nine goals against Hershey as well. The Bears are 2-2-2 against Lehigh Valley but are 10-3-0 against the rest of their schedule. Capitals first-rounder Connor McMichael leads the Hershey attack with eight goals and four assists. 37-year-old captain Matt Moulson has scored 6-6-12.

Sunday, April 11, 5:05 p.m. - PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-3-2) vs. Binghamton Devils (4-8-5)

The Phantoms are 4-0-2 against the Devils this season entering Game 7 out of 14 between the two clubs. The Binghamton Devils are playing all of their home games in Newark, N.J. this season at the practice rink of the New Jersey Devils attached to Prudential Center. Binghamton has just two wins in its last 14 games. Nolan Foote, son of former NHL'er Adam Foote, leads the Devils scoring 5-10-15. Phantoms' alum Danick Martel is third on the team with 4-7-11.

3 Stars of the Week:

Four for Foerster!

Tyson Foerster racked up back-to-back two-goal games last week including the team's first-ever four-point game at PPL Center by a rookie. The Flyers first-rounder in 2020 also had two shootout goals including the game-winner in Saturday's victory against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Foerster's hot streak puts him at 6-5-11 in his debut professional season.

Daddy McIntyre

Zane McIntryre and his wife, Mallory, became parents last week to beautiful baby daughter, Mariam Sue McIntyre. He proceeded to win his first game as a Daddy with a 27-save performance against Hershey last Wednesday. McIntyre is 8-1-2 this season with a 2.19 goals-against average that rates fifth-best among active AHL goaltenders.

First for Linus

Linus HÃ¶gberg scored his first pro goal in North America on a third-period strike at the Binghamton Devils on Monday night. His tying goal earned the Phantoms a regulation tie as the team extended its point-streak to five. The Flyers fifth-round selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft began the season in the Swedish Allvenskan League and has previously played with the higher level SHL with the Vaxjo Lakers.

BROADCAST:

Be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2021 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Steven Swavely, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.