Andreoff and Sandin to Phantoms, Twarynski to Taxi Squad

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned forwards Andy Andreoff and Linus Sandin from the Taxi Squad to their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and recalled forward Carsen Twarynski from the Phantoms to the Taxi Squad.

Andreoff, 29, has played in six games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season and has yet to appear with the Phantoms in the 2021 campaign. He has spent most of this season on the Taxi Squad. His last game was March 17 against the New York Rangers.

The Pickering, Ontario native played 39 games for the Phantoms last season scoring 11 goals with seven assists for 18 points while also playing in 14 games with the Flyers registering one assist. The six-year veteran has played in 271 career games in the AHL, also with Manchester and Syracuse, where he scored 67 goals with 78 assists for 145 points. He has also played 179 games in the NHL with Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Kings where he has 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 career points.

Sandin, 24, in his first season of pro hockey in North America. He went up to the Flyers' Taxi Squad last week but did not appear in any NHL gams. This season with the Phantoms, the native of Uppsala, Sweden has scored two goals and three assists for five points in 13 games after beginning the year with HV71 Jonkoping in the SHL where he scored 4-6-10 in 20 games.

Twarynski, 23, returns to the Taxi Squad after playing two games with the Phantoms this past week on Saturday and Monday. He has played in four games with the Flyers this season while spending most of the year on the Taxi Squad. The Calgary, Alberta native was a round 3 selection of the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in 107 games with the Phantoms over the past three seasons scoring 10 goals with 20 assists for 38 points. He has played in 19 NHL games scoring one goal since making his Flyers' debut on October 4, 2019.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action this weekend with back-to-back home games on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against the Hershey Bears and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the Binghamton Devils. The PPL Center is pleased to announce increased capacity for the games this weekend. Tickets are available at PhantomsHockey.com and PPLCenter.com.

