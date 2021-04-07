Brodeur Stops 47 in 3-2 Loss to Bears

NEWARK - Jeremy Brodeur made 47 saves in his American Hockey League debut in a 3-2 loss for the Binghamton Devils to the visiting Hershey Bears on Wednesday night inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

Hershey got the scoring going on a good bounce in front of the crease. While on a two-man advantage, Matt Moulson turned and banked the puck off defenseman Matt Tennyson and into the net. The goal was Moulson's seventh of the year from Connor McMichael and Cameron Schilling and came 11:42 into the game.

Travis St. Denis evened the score up at one on the power play later in the opening frame. Tennyson fired a shot from the left circle and St. Denis cleaned up the rebound for his second of the year. Tennyson and Brett Seney collected the assists, and the goal came at the 16:02 mark.

The Bears took the lead back with 1:52 left in the first period as Shane Gersich beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur from the left-wing circle for his fourth goal of the year. Riley Sutter and Martin Fehervary were credited with the assists and Hershey took the 2-1 lead into the intermission.

After no soring for most of the second period, Joe Snively gave the Bears a two-goal lead on a loose puck in front of the crease. Snively's goal was his fifth of the year and came with just 1:16 left in the middle period and the Bears took the 3-1 lead into the third period.

In the third period, Brett Seney scored his third goal of the year to get the Devils back within one with 8:20 remaining in regulation. Assists were given to Graeme Clarke and Michael Vukojevic and the Bears' lead decreased to 3-2.

Binghamton was unable to tie the game late and the Bears held on, 3-2. Brodeur stopped 47 shots in the loss while Fucale denied 21 in the win.

The Devils return to the ice on Saturday, April 10 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00 p.m. inside Mohegan Sun Arena.

