"Eagles Fight Cancer Night" Set for Saturday, April 10th

April 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles and UCHealth are teaming up to celebrate the annual "Eagles Fight Cancer Night" on Saturday, April 10th. This special night is dedicated to honoring those cancer warriors past and present in our community. Though this season is different than any other, there are some great ways for Eagles fans to honor, experience and participate in this annual Eagles tradition.

I Play For Honoring: The Eagles and UCHealth will honor 18 cancer warriors in the "I Play For Campaign" as each player will don the name of a cancer warrior on their helmet during the game.

Lavender Light Up: The Budweiser Events Center will be lit up in lavender lights for the game (7pm-10pm) by Loveland-based Blazen Illuminations, the premiere creative partner of the Colorado Eagles.

I Fight For Cards: Fans can submit a first name for an "I Fight For" card by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or commenting on the Eagles facebook post. Cards will be posted around the arena during the game and showed on AHLTV.

Fans can also print a card, take a photo and submit using the #EaglesHFC. Post your photos using the #EaglesHFC and see your photos on AHLTV via the TBK Bank Tagboard

Lavender Jerseys: Each Eagles player will wear a special lavender Eagles Fight Cancer jersey for this game.

Jersey Auction: Bid on all authentic Eagles lavender game-worn jerseys via Handbid. The auction will run from Wednesday, April 7th through Sunday, April 11th at 5pm with all proceeds benefiting the UCHealth Foundation Northern Colorado Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

Merchandise: A portion of the proceeds from Eagles Fight Cancer merchandise will benefit the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund including

Eagles Fight Cancer Replica Jerseys

Eagles Fight Cancer Pucks

Eagles Fight Cancer T-shirts

Mystery Player Puck Program: A limited number of Eagles Fight Cancer pucks will be available for sale. Pucks will be randomly signed by players and fans will find out who signed their puck when it arrives on their doorstep. Proceeds will benefit The UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund

Human Bean: From Monday, April 5th through Sunday, April 11th fans can support "Eagles Fight Cancer" by visiting the Human Bean drive thru and purchasing a Lavender Lemonade. For the entire week, Human Bean NoCo will give 100% of proceeds to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund for each Lavender Lemonade (iced or blended) purchased. In addition, the Northern Colorado Human Bean locations will be lit in lavender lights for the week of Eagles Fight Cancer!

Player Zoom Call: The Eagles and the cancer warriors whose names will adorn the helmets of the Eagles for the Game on April 10th had the chance to meet each other via a Zoom call hosted by the Eagles and UCHealth on Monday, April 5th.

"UCHealth has been teaming up with the Colorado Eagles for many years to offer our patients amazing experiences create meaningful, lasting memories," said Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth Northern Colorado. "The annual Eagles Fight Cancer game always lifts the spirits of our patients and their loved ones as well as our providers and staff. We are especially grateful the Eagles found creative ways to make this so special again this year."

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Texas Stars at on Wednesday, April 7th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

