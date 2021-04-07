Defense Fails Sound Tigers in 7-2 Loss

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Bode Wilde scored his first professional goal and Tanner Fritz collected his second of the season on Wednesday, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (3-11-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack (7-6-1-0) in a 7-2 final at the XL Center.

Tim Gettinger had a hat trick and four points (three goals, one assist) to lead Hartford.

Following a scoreless opening frame, Fritz raced down the right wing and blew a wrist shot past goaltender Tyler Wall from the face-off dot to put the Sound Tigers ahead 1-0. Rookies Kyle MacLean and Samuel Bolduc each recorded an assist, giving Bolduc points in five of the six meetings against Hartford. Seven of his team-leading nine points (four goals, five assists) have come against the Wolf Pack. Fritz's even-strength tally was at 11:37 of the second period.

Gettinger tied the score just 1:35 later with his third goal of the season and the first of six straight tallies for Hartford. It was also the first of three power-play goals for the Wolf Pack, which came at 5-on-3 strength. Patrick Newell snapped a shot at Skarek's pad from the right circle and Gettinger whacked home the rebound to square the contest at 13:12.

Bridgeport stayed even with its opponent early in the third period for a second straight game, but Wednesday's outcome got away from the Sound Tigers when Hartford scored six times in the final stanza. Gettinger completed his hat trick with a goal at the 3:11 mark and another power-play strike at 5:58, while also adding an assist on Hunter Skinner's first AHL goal at 13:29. James Sanchez (2:07), Darren Raddysh (9:48) and Patrick Newell (11:09) also capitalized in the third period. Tarmo Reunanen and Ty Ronning had two third-period assists each.

Wilde's first pro goal was scored at 12:11 of the final frame on a wrister from the deep slot that beat Wall's glove. He delayed long enough for an opening and dragged the puck into space before converting.

Dmytro Timashov had an opportunity to secure Bridgeport's third goal of the day when he was awarded a penalty shot at the 14:40 mark for Hartford defenseman Patrick Sieloff intentionally covering the puck in the crease. Timashov was denied by Wall on the ensuing attempt.

Skarek (1-7-0) made 27 saves on 34 shots and Wall (2-4-1) turned aside 20 chances against.

The Sound Tigers finished the afternoon 3-for-6 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers open a two-game homestand next Tuesday with a 1 p.m. rematch against the Hartford Wolf Pack at Webster Bank Arena. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

