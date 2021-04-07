Condors Host Henderson Friday in AHL Facebook Watch Game of the Week
April 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will host the Henderson Silver Knights in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Pacific Division on Friday at 6 p.m. It is the American Hockey League's Facebook Watch Friday Game of the Week and will be streamed on the league's Facebook channel and the Condors Facebook Channel. The game will feature the home feed with Condors play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Holt.
Friday's game is also a Dignity Health - Mercy and Memorial Hospitals "Family Friday Night." Enter to win a complimentary single-game pass to watch the Condors on AHLTV for any game this season.
