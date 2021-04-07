Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Daniel Walcott from Syracuse Crunch to Taxi Squad

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Daniel Walcott from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Walcott, 27, has skated in nine games with the Crunch so far this season, posting a goal and three points to go along with 12 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound forward has skated in 249 career AHL games over seven seasons, collecting 19 goals and 66 points to go along with 300 penalty minutes. Walcott has been named Syracuse's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year three times while playing for the Crunch.

