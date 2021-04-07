Gettinger, Wolf Pack Scorch Bridgeport in Third for 7-2 Victory

Hartford, CT, April 7, 2021 - The Hartford Wolf Pack broke open a close game with a six-goal third-period explosion Wednesday at the XL Center, defeating the Bridgeport Sound Tigers by a score of 7-2.

Tim Gettinger led the way offensively for the Wolf Pack, with his first pro hat trick and an assist, and James Sanchez and Patrick Newell added a goal and an assist apiece. The third-period burst was one short of the Wolf Pack franchise record for most goals in a single period.

The only offense in the first 40 minutes was a pair of goals 1:35 apart in the second period, by Bridgeport's Tanner Fritz and Gettinger, but the Wolf Pack would score early and often in the third.

After Hartford killed a penalty to Justin Richards that carried over from the second period, Sanchez scored his second goal in five games with the Wolf Pack at 2:07 of the third, deflecting a shot from the left point by Tarmo Reunanen, to give Hartford its first lead of the game.

Just 1:04 later, at 3:11, Gettinger tallied his second of the afternoon to make it 3-1. He came into the Sound Tiger zone on a 2-on-1 and used Richards as a decoy, ripping from the right side past Bridgeport goaltender Jakub Skarek (27 saves).

Gettinger completed the hat trick on a power play at 5:58, with Samuel Bolduc in the penalty box for slashing. Reunanen sent a pass from the right point perfectly to Gettinger at the left side of the slot, and his quick re-direction easily beat Skarek.

The Wolf Pack power play struck again at 9:48, with Otto Koivula serving a cross-checking minor, to increase the lead to 5-1. Darren Raddysh got credit for the goal, after his hard slap shot went wide left of Skarek's net, and the carom off of the end boards hit Skarek in the back and went over the goal line.

That was Hartford's third man-advantage goal in six opportunities, after the Wolf Pack power play had gone 4-for-5 in the previous game, a 5-2 win at Bridgeport on Friday.

The two teams then combined for three goals in a span of 2:20, starting at 11:09, when a Newell goal made it 6-1 Wolf Pack. A great pass by Anthony Greco sent Newell past the Bridgeport defense, and he put a backhander in over Skarek's catching glove.

Just 1:02 after that, at 12:11, Bode Wilde got one back for Bridgeport, with his first pro goal. After a Wolf Pack breakout pass missed connections, Wilde let go a shot from the top of the circles, and it beat Wolf Pack goaltender Tyler Wall (20 saves) on the glove side.

Only 1:18 later, though, at 13:29, defenseman Hunter Skinner, playing only his second game in a Wolf Pack uniform, scored his first AHL goal to make the score 7-2. Skarek stopped Skinner's shot from the right point, but slid out of his crease to play the rebound and inadvertently poked it right to Newell. As Skarek scrambled to recover, Gettinger dropped the puck back to Skinner, and Skarek could not handle his second try.

That closed out the scoring, but only because Wall stopped the first career penalty shot he has faced as a pro at 14:40, denying Dmytro Timashov after Wolf Pack defenseman Patrick Sieloff covered the puck in the goal crease.

The Wolf Pack allowed Bridgeport only one shot in a scoreless first period, but the period's best chance was an Erik Brown shot just shy of the 14-minute mark that went off of the goal post on the glove side of Wall.

Many more pucks found their way on net in the second period, with the Wolf Pack registering 14 shots to Bridgeport's 11, and the Sound Tigers broke the scoreless tie at 11:37.

Fritz gave the Sound Tigers the game's first lead with his second goal of the season, taking a pass from Kyle MacLean and firing a shot that Wall nearly squeezed between his right arm and his body, but trickled through and over the goal line.

Shortly thereafter, though, Bridgeport took penalties only 41 seconds apart, with Cole Bardreau called for slashing at 12:03 and Fritz for boarding at 12:44. On the ensuing 5-on-3, Newell fed the puck from the right-wing circle to the front of the net, and Gettinger got two whacks at it. After Skarek stopped the first bid, Gettinger was able to bury his own rebound at 13:12 to tie the game back up.

The Wolf Pack's next game is this Saturday, April 10 at the XL Center, a 1:00 PM battle with the Providence Bruins. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV, and audio can be accessed at https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2 at Hartford Wolf Pack 7

Wednesday - XL Center

Bridgeport 0 1 1 - 2

Hartford 0 1 6 - 7

1st Period- No Scoring. Penalties-Koivula Bri (roughing), 11:43; Cuylle Hfd (roughing, roughing), 11:43; Brown Bri (high-sticking), 13:54; Reunanen Hfd (delay of game), 18:07.

2nd Period-1, Bridgeport, Fritz 2 (MacLean, Bolduc), 11:37. 2, Hartford, Gettinger 3 (Newell, Greco), 13:12 (PP). Penalties-Bardreau Bri (slashing), 12:03; Fritz Bri (boarding), 12:44; Jobst Bri (closing hand on puck), 15:35; Richards Hfd (tripping), 19:52.

3rd Period-3, Hartford, Sanchez 2 (Reunanen, Richards), 2:07. 4, Hartford, Gettinger 4 (Ronning, Sieloff), 3:11. 5, Hartford, Gettinger 5 (Reunanen), 5:58 (PP). 6, Hartford, Raddysh 2 (Sanchez), 9:48 (PP). 7, Hartford, Newell 4 (Greco, Barron), 11:09. 8, Bridgeport, Wilde 1 12:11. 9, Hartford, Skinner 1 (Gettinger, Ronning), 13:29. Penalties-Bolduc Bri (slashing), 5:45; Koivula Bri (cross-checking), 8:04; Helgeson Bri (roughing, misconduct - continuing altercation), 17:02; Geertsen Hfd (interference), 17:02.

Shots on Goal-Bridgeport 1-11-10-22. Hartford 7-14-13-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Bridgeport 0 / 3; Hartford 3 / 6.

Goalies-Bridgeport, Skarek 1-7-0 (34 shots-27 saves). Hartford, Wall 2-4-1 (22 shots-20 saves).

A-

Referees-Brandon Blandina (39), Terry Koharski (10).

Linesmen-Kevin Briganti (39), Brent Colby (7).

