Devils Sign Goaltender Mareks Mitens to ATO
April 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced that the club signed goaltender Mareks Mitens to an amateur tryout contract. The announcement was made by Binghamton's General Manager Dan MacKinnon. He has reported to Newark to begin his quarantine.
Mitens, 23, wrapped up his senior season with the Lakers that culminated in the program's first WCHA Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Ventspils, Latvia native posted a 14-6-3 record, 1.96 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage this season. Overall, Mitens finished with 36 wins, 2.51 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 94 games.
During his senior season, 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder was named Second Team All-WCHA, WCHA Goaltender of the Month in November and three separate WCHA Goaltender of the Week recognitions. In addition, he was one of the nine finalists in Division I hockey for the Mike Richter Award, which is given to the top goaltender annually.
The Devils return to the ice tonight, April 7, against the Hershey Bears at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Mareks Mitens with Lake Superior State University
