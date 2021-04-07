Crunch Edge Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Alex Barre-Boulet scored the game winner in overtime to lift the Syracuse Crunch over the Rochester Americans, 4-3, tonight at the Blue Cross Arena.

The victory moves the Crunch to 9-6-1-0 on the season and 4-3-1-0 in the 12-game season series with Amerks.

Goaltender Sam Montembeault earned his fourth straight win with 25 saves in net for the Crunch. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 17-of-21 between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Amerks were first on the board 5:52 into the game when Dominic Franco skated in down the left wing and backhanded a feed for Dalton Smith to send in as he came down the slot. Two minutes later, Remi Elie broke up a pass and quickly capitalized on the turnover with a shot while on his knees.

The Crunch stole one back with 43 seconds remaining in the first period. Boris Katchouk threw the puck just wide of the net for Mitchell Stephens to chip in back door.

Syracuse evened the score with another late period goal at the 19:05 mark of the middle stanza. Stephens carried the puck into the zone along the right-wing boards and centered a feed to Raddysh to snap home while on the power play.

The Crunch took the lead just 44 seconds into the third period. Alex Green fired a shot from the left circle that was stopped, but he grabbed his own rebound and scored on the second chance.

At 8:04, the Amerks tied the game at 3-3 to eventually force overtime when Mattias Samuelsson sent in a long left-point shot through traffic.

One minute into the overtime frame, Barre-Boulet found just enough space to tuck the puck between the post and Luukkonen's left skate to net the game-winner.

The Crunch return home to host the Utica Comets on Saturday.

Crunchables: Boris Katchouk is on a six-game points streak (5g, 4a)...Mitchell Stephens has five points (1g, 4a) in three games...Alex Barre-Boulet is on a nine-game points streak (7g, 4a).

